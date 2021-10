Clarence and Will North defend home fields Friday night

WEST VISITING CLARENCETONIGHT... BLUE DEVILSKNOCKING ON THE DOOR... ANDTHEY GO TO THE TOSS PLAY...DAMEEK DENNIS TRYING TO GETTHE CORNER... AND HE CUTS INTOTHE KENMORE WEST DEFICIT...SAME SITUATION... SAME PLAY...AT THE SAME END OF THEFIELD... BUT THIS TIME IT'SFOR THE GUYS IN RED... CHECKOUT THE SECOND EFFORT FROMSCOTTY RAYMOND!... CLARENCEBLANKS THE BLUE DEVILS IN THESECOND HALF... 35 TO 12 REDDEVILS THE FINAL... AS THEYMOVE TO 4-1 ON THE YEAR.(0:00) (0;18) MEANWHILE DOWNTHE ROAD... A DOUBLE-ASHOWDOWN AS WILL NORTH ISHOSTING NIAGARA FALLS... LATETHIRD QUARTER-- NORTH UP BY ACOUPLE SCORES... LOOKING TOICE THIS ONE... AND KENDALLDONAVAN'S IN TROUBLE IN HISOWN BACKFIELD... HE CUTS BACKAND FINDS A SEAM... AND THEJUNIOR IS OFF TO THERACES!.... 61 YARDS TO THEHOUSE TO SHUT THE DOOR ON THEWOLVERINES... WILL NORTH WINS43 TO 18... AND STAYS IN THEHUNT FOR THE DOUBLE-APLAYOFFS...AND IN JUST A COUPLE MINUTES,WE'LL HAVE SCORES FROM ALLOVER THE AREA LIVE ON OURWEBSIT