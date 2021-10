New book: Aide played 'Cats' hit to calm Trump down

A new book from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says when then-President Donald Trump would become enraged, a “music man” would play him Broadway tunes in hopes of calming him down.

Legendary Broadway actress Betty Buckley joins CNN’s Jim Acosta, responding to the reported impact of her performance of “Memory” from the musical, “Cats.”