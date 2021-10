No Time to Die Movie - Epic Conclusion

No Time to Die Movie - Epic Conclusion - US Release Date: October 8, 2021 Starring: Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Daniel Craig Directed By: Cary Joji Fukunaga Synopsis: Bond has left active service.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.