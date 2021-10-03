'The Daily Show' takes on anti-mask parents

“The Daily Show” contributor Jordan Klepper hit the road to talk to parents in North Carolina about why they are against masks in classrooms.
“The Daily Show” contributor Jordan Klepper hit the road to talk to parents in North Carolina about why they are against masks in classrooms.
13 Action News reporter Sean DeLancey shares more on the RTC of Southern Nevada taking over certain bus routes for high school..
Conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder is once again waging war with YouTube.
On Wednesday night, the internet personality..