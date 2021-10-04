Lakhimpur: Sequence of events as per farmers and MoS Ajay Mishra, his son | Oneindia News

UP's Lakhimpur hs been turned into forteress a day after violence saw at least 8 people killed in clashes between protesting farmers and the convoy of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.
#Lakhimpur #UP #FarmerProtest
Today, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was accused of running over protesting farmers with..