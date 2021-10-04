Supreme Court's new term could see landmark rulings on abortion, guns and more

Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by President Donald Trump.
Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by President Donald Trump.
The Supreme Court begins a new term Oct. 4 that may be one of its most significant in years, with major cases pending on abortion,..
Facing a crisis of legitimacy, the U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term set to decide divisive cases on abortion, gun rights, the..