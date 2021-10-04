Skip to main content
Monday, October 4, 2021

Facebook, Instagram users worldwide report widespread outages

Facebook, Instagram users worldwide report widespread outages
Facebook, Instagram users worldwide report widespread outages

Facebook and Instagram users worldwide reported widespread issues with the social media site Monday morning.

NEW AT MIDDAY..FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM AREHAVING ISSUES RIGHT NOW..A NUMBER OF USERS AROUNDTHE WORLD ARE REPORTING OUTES.AGPEOPLE ARE HAVING ISSUESWITH ’WHATS APP AS WELL....ALL3, FACEBOOK-OWNED APPS.FACEBOOK SAYS THEY’RETRYING TO WORK ON GETTING THINGSBACK TO NORMAL.

