Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Back After Longest Outage Ever

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Back, After Longest Outage Ever.

Faceboook's platforms are back after a global 7-hour outage.

According to DownDetector, users began reporting outages on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Oculus around 11 a.m.

ET on Monday.

.

The platforms were back online around 6 p.m.

ET.

.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry, @Facebook, via 'The New York Times'.

We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now.

Thank you for bearing with us, @Facebook, via 'The New York Times'.

The massive outage came a day after '60 Minutes' aired an interview with former-Facebook- employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen.

While #facebookdown and memes poking fun of the apps began to trend, .

... companies around the world that rely on the apps to conduct business posted concerns about their loss of business.

The outage appeared to extend beyond the company owned apps, .

... as Facebook employees reported that company issued smartphones and security badges were not working properly.

An internal Facebook memo quoted in 'The New York Times' seemed to offer a succinct summation of the outage.

[This outage is] a HIGH risk to the People, MODERATE risk to Assets and a HIGH risk to the Reputation of Facebook, Facebook Internal Memo, via 'The New York Times'.

Nearly half of the world's population — approximately 3.5 billion people — have a Facebook account