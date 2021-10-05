Doctors praise Casey DeSantis' openness about breast cancer diagnosis

According to the CDC, 12.9% of women born in America will develop some form of breast cancer during their lives.
On Monday, Gov.
DeSantis announced that Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer.
Lawmakers from across Florida shared their thoughts following the announcement that Florida's first lady has been diagnosed with..