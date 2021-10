Cybersecurity Awareness

THE PANDEMIC...OUR LIVES ARESO MUCH MORE VIRTUAL NOW.

THATMEANS WE'RE AS VULNERABLE ASEVER TO HACKERS AND OTHERS WHOWANT TO STEAL OUR INFORMATION.NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY HEREHAS A CYBERSECURITY PROGRAM...IT STARTS WITH MAKING SUREYOUR COMPUTER ALWAYS HAS SOMESORT OF ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE.PROTECTION AGAINST MALICIOUSSOFTWARE -- OR 'MALWARE' --ADDS ANOTHER LAYER OF SECURITYFROM HACKERS TRYING TO STEALINFORMATION.

FOR PASSWORDS --GRAHAM SAYS MAKE SURE THEY'REAT LEAST EIGHT CHARACTERS ANDSOMETHING NO ONE WILL GUESS.DON'T STORE PASSWORDSONLINE...WRITE THEM DOWN ATHOME OR USE A PASSWORDMANAGER.

IF YOU CLICK ONSOMETHING AND YOU THINK ITGAVE YOU A VIRUS...ORMALWARE...SHUT DOWN YOURCOMPUTER AND GET IT CLEANED.DR. JONATHAN GRAHAM//PROFESSOR OF COMPUTER SCIENCE,NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY 05:40"YOU WANT TO KEEP A BACKUP OFTHE STUFF ON YOUR MACHINEBECAUSE IF YOU HAVE A CBAKUPAND YOU THINK YOU'VE DONESOMETHING WRONG, THEN YOU CANWIPE YOUR ENTIRE MACHINE ANDSTART AGAIN.//05:54W "E ALLARE GOING TO GET HACKED ATSOME TIME.

WE MAY NOT EVENKNOW IT HAPPES NBUT HAVING ABACKUP GIVES YOU A CHANCE TOSAY WELL YM MACHINE IS ACTINGKIND OF SLOW, KIND OF CRAZY,LET ME CLEAN ITA ND STARTAGAIN." AN EXTERNAL HARDDRIVEIS A OPTION FOR THAT KDIN OFSTORAGE, BUT DON'T FORGETABOUT THE CLOUD OPTIONS.GOOGLE DRIVE IS ONE, OF COURSEI- CLOUD IS ANOTHER.IF MULTIFACTOR AUTHENTICATIONIS AN OPTION FOR LOGGING INSOMEWHERE -- MEANING AT LEASTTWO FORMS OF CONFIRMATION,LIKE A SPECIAL CODE -- USE IT.IT'S ANOTHER LAYER OFPROTECTION.

