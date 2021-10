Kate heads back to the classroom at UCL

Kate Middleton is back in the classroom as she learns about UCL's 'Children of the 2020s’ study.

After taking in a tour of the faculty and being shown some of the materials they use, the Duchess of Cambridge sat down to hear about the many variables that impact a child's growth.

Report by Edwardst.

