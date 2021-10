Coldplay and BTS' ‘My Universe’ Skyrockets to No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart | Billboard News

Coldplay and BTS rocket onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No.

1 with their collaborative new single "My Universe." Coldplay earns its second Hot 100 No.

1, and first since 2008, while BTS adds its sixth leader, all since September 2020, among several other notable achievements.