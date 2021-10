Javid: 2022 will be year of 'renewal and reform' for NHS

Health Secretary Sajid Javid promises 2022 will be a year of "renewal and reform" for the NHS.

He announces he has asked retired general Sir Gordon Messenger to lead a review of the health service, saying "no reform is easy" but it will lead to health and social care being integrated "seamlessly".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn