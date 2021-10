Shower chances increase starting Tuesday night - October 5

GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYONE.IT IS A BEAUTIFUL TUESDAY TOSTART THIS WAS A LOOK AT OURSUNRISE AERLY THIS MORNING.HOW BEAUTIFUL THAT WASTHE CLODSU THE SUN COMINGTHROUGH LOOKING ILKE IT'S GOINGTO BE JUST A BEAUTIFUL GLORIOUSAND THINGS STILL LKOO GOOD FROMOUR OR CAN I CAN'T GET OVERTHIS VIEW.LOOK AT THAT COLOR REALLYBEAUTFUIL OVERLOOKING THE SALTLAKE VALLEY.BUT THIS AFTERNOON THINSG ARERETURNING STORMY WE GOT SOMEBIG CHANGES THAT ARE ON THE WAYAND IS GOING TO STICK WITH USFOR THE REST OF OUR WEEK SOUPPER 70S IN SALT LAKE CITYFEELING FAIRYL MILD WARM THATWIND COMING OUT OF THE SOUTH 12MILES PER HOUR AND THATSOUTHERLY FLWO IS REALLY WHAT'SWARMING UP RIGHT NOW MADE UP OR70S ALONG THE WASATCH FROTN.SO TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TOPRETTY MUCH STAYED PRETYT CLOSETO THIS AS GO INTO OUR ATFERNOONTIME SIXTY SIX AND SEVEN INPARK IN RKPA CITY AS SOME THATMOISTURE STARTS PUSHING INTONORTHERN UTAH YOU'RE AT SEVENTYSIX IN ST.

GEORGE AND YOU ANCSEE HOW THAT RAIN HAS BEENPUSHING NORTH FROM SOUTH TONORTH OVER THE LAST SEVERALHOURS ST GEORGE YOU ARE GETTINGA IBT OF A BREAK RIGHT NOW BUTYOU BUT YOU ARE GOING TO NOTICESOME REFE HEAVY DOWNPOURS ALONG15 REALLY SOUTH OF FILLMOREEVERYTHING IS FAIRLY RIGHT NOWBUT THAT'S GOING TO CHANGE THISAFTERNOON AS WE CONTINUE SEETHE STORM SYSTEM MAKING IT WSAYTOWARD SOUTHWESTERN UTAH OVERTHE NEXT TWENTY FOUR HOURSIT'LL CONTINUE TO BRING RANIAND SOME OF THAT MOISTUREWRAPPED AROUND THAT WILL GIVEUS A COUPLE OF ROUNDS OF REALLYGOOD HEAVY DOWNPOURS.BUT HERE'S THE THING A PLANAHEAD ESPECIALLY TODAY WE'REGOING TO BE DEALING WITHTHE CONCERNS FOR LFASH FLOODINGMANY OF OUR NATIONAL PARKS IT'SGOING TO BE PROBABLE RIGHT NOWWE DON'T HAVE A NYFLASH FLOODWATCHES IN PLACE WE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED IF ANY OF THAT CHANGES.BUT WE GOING TO BE SEEINGVALLEY RAIN AND HIGH ELEVATIONSKNOW THINGS ARE STILL AREST ILLFAIRLY WARM RIGHT NOW BUT WEWILL NOTICE SOME OF THOSESHOWERS DEVELOPING ALONGTHE WASATCH FRONT LATER ON THISAFTERNOON AND THAT'S REALLYGOING TO START BETWEEN THREEAND FIVE O'CLOCK AND GO INTOOUR EVENING TIME FLASHFLOODCONCERNS ALREADY MENTIONED BUTTHEN WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TOSEE THESE STORMS EACH AND EVERYDAY AS WE DOVE INTO OUR WEEKENDAND WE'RE GOING TO SEE ASTRONGER STORM COMING OUT OFTHE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FRIDAYAND SATURDAY AND IT'S GOIN GTOGET A LOT COLDER THAT STORM SOIN SALT LAEK CITY TODYA CITYTODAY, SEVENTY SEVEN DEGREESCLOUDS INCREASE SHOWERS WILLDEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON WIHTSOME ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMSBRINGING GUSTY WISN AND SOMEHEAVY DONWPOURS MID TO UPPER70S ALONG THE WASATCH FRONTTODAY WEV'E GOT SEVENTY EIGHTIN ST GEORGE SIXTY NINE IN PARKCITY AND SHOWERS POSSIBLE ALLACRSOS THE BEEHIVE STATE TODAYAND AS WE GO INTO TOMORROW IT'SGOING TO BE A BIT COOLER THANIT WAS THIS MORNING STILL NOTTOO SHABBY MID 50S BUT YOU'LLNOTICE CHANCE FOR SHOWERSTONIGHT EVEN AS YOU'RE WAKINGUP TOMORROW MORNING.SO SOME OF THOSE ROADS COULD BELET IN THE MORNING FOR THATCOMMUTE SOUTHERN UTAH TOMORROWYOU TALK TOMORROW YOU ARE GOINGTO GET A BREAK.LOTS SUNSHINE YOU'LL STAY LOW80S FOR THE NEXTC OUPLE OF DAYSNEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.BUT WITH THAT NEXT STORM ONFRIDAY THAT'S WHEN YOU'REREALLY GOING TO NOTICE ADIFFERENCE STILL FEEL IT'LLFEEL DIFFERENT DOWN TO THE LOW70S AND AS YOU DRY OUT THISWEEK IN SOUTHERN UTAH YOU'REGOING TO BE PRETTY IN THE LOW70S NORTHERN UTAH RAIN IS GOINGTO BE ON AND OFF FOR THE RESTOF YOUR WEEK.A STRONGER STORM FRIDAY BRIANAND WITH THAT STORM WEREDROPPING DOWN TO THE MID