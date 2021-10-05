Skip to main content
Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold
Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

South Carolina districts can continue to require face coverings to protect against the coronavirus in the state’s schools under an appellate court’s decision this week.

