South Carolina districts can continue to require face coverings to protect against the coronavirus in the state’s schools under an appellate court’s decision this week.

Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

GABRIEE:LL WE DO HAVE SOMEBREAKING JUST INTO OUR NEWSROOM.SOUTH CAROLINA’S LARGEST SCHOOLDISTRICT IS NOW OFFERING FREEON-SITE COVID-19 TESTI.

NGSOUTH CAROLINA SCHOOLS WILLCONTINUE TO OFFEROMG C --REQUIRE FACE COVERINGS.A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS SUSPENDEDTHSTE ATE FROM ENFORCING THERULE BENNY’S SCHOOL JURISDICTION-- BANNING SCHOOL DISTRICTS FROMREQUIRING FACE MASKS.THEY ARGUE THAT THEAN