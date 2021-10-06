Daily Dividend Report: CVS,MUR,GLW,CODI,SUNS

The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to holders of record on October 22, 2021.

CVS Health today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation.

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis.

The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend will be payable on Dec.

17, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov.

12, 2021.

Compass Diversified, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares.

The distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is payable on October 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of October 15, 2021.

SLR Senior Investment declared a distribution of $0.10 per share for the month of October 2021.

The distribution is payable on November 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 21, 2021.