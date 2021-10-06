WHO Approves First-Ever Malaria Vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has endorsed a vaccine shown to help prevent one of the oldest-known and deadliest infectious diseases, malaria.

According to 'The New York Times,' every year, malaria reportedly kills about half a million people, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa.

That number includes, 260,000 children under the age of five.

The new vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, targets Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria pathogens, which is most prevalent in Africa.

On October 6, the WHO called the vaccine the first step in a process that should lead to broad distribution in poor nations.

Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO’s global malaria program, called the development of a malaria vaccine , “a historic event.”.

The 'NYT' reports that the vaccine, called Mosquirix, is the first inoculation developed for any parasitic disease.

It’s a huge jump from the science perspective to have a first-generation vaccine against a human parasite, Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO’s global malaria program, via 'The New York Times'.

Last year, a modeling study estimated the vaccine could prevent 5.4 million cases and 23,000 deaths in children under the age of five each year.

The malaria parasite, carried by mosquitoes, can strike the same individual multiple times.

The 'NYT' points out that in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa, children contract malaria six times a year on average