2022 Ford F-150 Lightning on track experience

Autoblog editors John Beltz Snyder and Zac Palmer go for a ride in the 2022 Ford F-150 at the 2021 Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac, Michigan.

This is the very same Lightning protoype that U.S. President Joe Biden drove at the vehicle’s reveal back in May.

This all-electric pickup will be offered with standard- and long-range battery packs providing an estimated 230 to 300 miles of driving range.

A dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain is standard.

The standard-range model offers 427 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, while the extended-range bumps power up to 563 horsepower with the same 775 pound-feet.