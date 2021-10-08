Dame Cressida Dick: 'We want people to trust us'

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has announced that the independent review into the force's culture and standards will be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.
Dame Cressida Dick said: "We want people to trust us ... people's confidence is less high than it should be because of the killing of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer and some other events; hence the independent review and a series of other measures to improve people's confidence." Report by Buseld.
