Friday 10/8 Insider Buying Report: USEG, FORA

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, US Energy's Director, Randall D.

Keys, made a $40,699 buy of USEG, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $4.07 a piece.

So far Keys is in the green, up about 9.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.44.

US Energy is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

And at Forian, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Martin J.

Wygod who bought 3,700 shares at a cost of $10.09 each, for a total investment of $37,326.

Before this latest buy, Wygod purchased FORA on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $487,596 at an average of $9.98 per share.

Forian Inc is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.

Wygod was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FORA trading as high as $10.44 at last check today.