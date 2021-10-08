'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' – The Definitive Edition Officially Announced

IGN reports that Rockstar Games has officially announced the long-awaited 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.'.

The upcoming game brings together 'Grand Theft Auto 3,' 'Vice City' and 'San Andreas.'.

The updated games will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC some time "later this year.".

Rockstar also said the games will be ported over to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

According to IGN, 'GTA: The Trilogy' , "will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.".

There is no word yet from Rockstar if players will be able to buy the games as a single package, individual titles or both.

Next week, the existing versions of all three games will be removed from digital stores in anticipation of the game's release.

IGN reports that 'Grand Theft Auto 3,' 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City' and 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' are widely thought to the best games in the series.

'Vice City' is based in a fictional Miami while 'San Andreas' is a combination of Nevada and southern California.

'The Trilogy' should keep fans busy until Rockstar releases its next-gen version of 'GTA 5' for PlayStation 5, which was delayed until 2022.

