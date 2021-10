Palm Beach Central offense shines in limited action

The Palm Beach Central offense continued to show off their explosive plays even in less than a half of football.

MOTHER NATUREWAS UNKIND TO OUR LOCALFOOTBALL TEAMS ... BUT WESTILL WEATHERED THE STORTOMGET MESO HIGHLIGHTS SO LET'SSTART IN WELLINGN.TOPALM BEACH CENTRAL HAS SCOREDAT LEAST 40 POINTS IN EVERYGAME THIS YEAR.

PARK VISTA HASYET TO ALLOW MORE THAN 10POINTS IN THE GAME.

THEBRONCOS OFFENSE SHOWING WHYTHEY WERE SO HIGH POWERED INE THEARLY PORITION OF THISGAME.

ALDORSON ESTENVIL WITHTHE 30 YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN.FORMER PARK VISTA COBRA MARKELKING TAKES IT TO THE HOUSEWITH A 87 YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN.THAT IS WHEN MOTHER NATURE WASTHE ONE TO FINALLY SLOW DOWNTHE 4TH RANKED BRONCOS.

THETWO SCHOOLS WILL WORK TORESCHEDULE THE REMAINDER OTHIS ONE.BAD WEATHER ALSO WRECKED THE