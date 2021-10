Rane, Uddhav share stage after 'slap' remark | Rane claims credit for Chipi airport | Oneindia News

BJP's Narayan Rane and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray shared the stage for the first time since Rane was arrested for his slap Uddhav remark.

It was expected that there would be fireworks on stage during the inauguration as rane and shiv sena wer3e aain engaged in a verbal duel ahead of the event.

