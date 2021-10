Tony Revolori On Spider-Man and Wes Anderson

Tony Revolori is not only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's also involved in Wes Anderson's new project, The French Dispatch.

He talks art and what it's like being in films with Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland.

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn