Walk with Little Amal, a theatrical journey celebrating the refugee experience | Amir Nizar Zuabi

In a staggering display of creativity and community, theater director Amir Nizar Zuabi introduces "The Walk": a theatrical journey following a nine-year-old refugee girl named Amal (represented by a giant, lifelike puppet) as she makes her way from Turkey to England.

Zuabi shares the bold vision behind this cultural odyssey aimed at spreading hope and celebrating the refugee experience -- and joins us live from Turkey as Amal passes through a village.