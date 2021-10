Maharashtra Bandh today: Long queues of office goers outside railway stations | Oneindia News

As Maharashtra observes a shutdown due to a strike by farmers protesting against the killings in Lakhimpur Kheri, commuters and office goers were left in the lurch as BEST buses and taxis remained off the roads.

Local trains, however, were running on schedule.

