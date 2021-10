The weather is going to be perfect today with comfortable fall weather expected through the afternoon and evening!

Beautiful today with a very active Tuesday on the way

HAVING TO BEDRAGGED OUT 5.36,IT IS A COLD START TO OURMONDAY, SAM, BUT WHAT'S ON THEWAY?

SO WE'RE GOING TO HAVE AREALLY NICE DAY, BUT IT ISCHILLY OUT THERE THIS MORNINGWITH A LITTLE BIT.