Amit Shah chairs meeting with Power and Coal ministers, over power crisis | Oneindia News
Amit Shah chairs meeting with Power and Coal ministers, over power crisis | Oneindia News

With power and coal crisis looming in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with power minister RK Singh and coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday.

#AmitShah #MaharashtraBandh #PriyankaGandhi