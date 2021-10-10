LAC: 13th Round Of India-China Military talks today in eastern Ladakh | Oneindia News

Today, India and China are holding another round of high-level military dialogue to resolve the ongoing stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh; Yesterday, the Delhi Police Commissioner held a meeting with other officials to review security preparedness ahead of the festival season; Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed the allegations that Narendra Modi is a ‘dictator’; Yesterday, the Central Government stated that the coal supply in the power plants across the country is likely to improve.

#India #China #LAC