Paul McCartney Reveals Why the Beatles Really Broke Up

The Beatles, one of the most influential bands of all time, broke up in 1970.

Fans blamed Paul McCartney, but the 79-year-old musical icon has now revealed that it was actually John Lennon who broke up the group.

McCartney shared the historical tidbit in an upcoming interview on BBC Radio 4 with journalist John Wilson.

John walked into the room one day and said, 'I'm leaving the Beatles.'

And he said, 'It's quite thrilling.

It's rather like a divorce.'

And then we were left to pick up the pieces, Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4 interview.

Wilson said being blamed for the breakup of the Beatles had "frustrated McCartney for half a century.".

According to McCartney, Lennon left the band because he and his wife, Yoko Ono, wanted to pursue social justice.

The point of it really was that John was making a new life with Yoko and he wanted to go in a bag, and he wanted to lie in bed for a week in Amsterdam, for peace.

You couldn't argue with that, Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4 interview.

The Beatles were breaking up and this was my band, this was my job, this was my life.

I wanted it to continue, I thought we were doing some pretty good stuff -- you know, 'Abbey Road,' 'Let It Be,' not bad, Paul McCartney, via BBC Radio 4 interview.

The full interview will air on Oct.

23, and McCartney will release a book commenting on his song lyrics next month