Some Hospitals Require COVID Vaccination For Organ Transplant

Health systems in states including Colorado and Washington have already removed unvaccinated candidates from lists of potential transplant recipients.

Physicians cite "a very aggressive fourth wave of Covid in" the U.S. as the reason for making the value judgement.

Nobody wants to transplant somebody and then have them die a month later because they got Covid and they’re highly immunosuppressed, Dr. Dorry Segev, Professor of Epidemiology Johns Hopkins, via 'The Guardian'.

Medical professionals explain that receiving an organ transplant puts a patient at a higher risk for health complications.

Transplant patients are much more vulnerable to infection, Dr Camille Kotton, Massachusetts General Hospital, via 'The Guardian'.

... and transplant patients are among the higher risk for developing severe life-threatening Covid-19, Dr Camille Kotton, Massachusetts General Hospital, via 'The Guardian'.

The chances of breakthrough infections are significantly higher for patients who receive an organ transplant.

If you’re a transplant patient, you very well might get very sick, and you have a 10% chance of dying from said breakthrough infection, Dr. Dorry Segev, Professor of Epidemiology Johns Hopkins, via 'The Guardian'.

Physicians say that there are a number of requirements a patient must fulfill in order to receive a transplant.

There is a precedent for all sorts of requirements for transplant patients to go through before they are considered eligible, before they can get listed, Dr. Dorry Segev, Professor of Epidemiology Johns Hopkins, via 'The Guardian'.

Candidates for organ transplants who are the healthiest are more likely to be chosen to undergo the complex procedure.

If we think that they have too high a chance of dying if they get transplanted, then they are not a good candidate for this resource, , Dr. Dorry Segev, Johns Hopkins Professor of Epidemiology, via 'The Guardian'.

... which is a scarce resource and has to be shared across all patients across the country, Dr. Dorry Segev, Professor of Epidemiology Johns Hopkins, via 'The Guardian'.

Physicians must consider the short- and long-term health risks for patients as they consider whether to recommend an organ transplant, Dan Weaver, UCHealth Spokesperson, via 'The Guardian'