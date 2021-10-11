TikTokers are losing it over this teacher who can 'rip open' apples with his bare hands

A teacher is going mega-viral after sharing his trick for how to split open an apple with your hands.The hack, which many users have called "unbelievable," comes from TikTok user @subienewbie.In his clip, the elementary school teacher shows just how easy it is to "rip open" an apple with your hands.it's all about where you place your hands.After @subienewbie's first video using the apple hack went viral in September, the teacher shared a follow-up detailing how it works.@subienewbie's clip shows, he didn't cut or score any part of the apple in advance.In reality, the trick lies in how you place your palms and thumbs around the apple, and how you transfer the pressure as you open it.The strategy has actually existed for quite a long time.

Online, you can find plenty of tutorials walking you through the trick.countless TikTokers fled to @subienewbie’s comments section to share their success.countless TikTokers fled to @subienewbie’s comments section to share their success.“I’ve done this since college,” one user added.

“You can 100% do this and it’s easier with bigger apples”