Andy Serkis on directing Tom Hardy in Venom 2!

"What you need is atmosphere where you can do your creative best." - Andy Serkis told our reporter Jodie McCallum that this was his approach on set whilst directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Will you be watching the new movie?

Report by Mccallumj.

