Family: Man struck, killed outside Arrowhead was Navy veteran

"who is going to answer to this,o whis responsible, who's car didit?"A FAMILY STRUGGLING TOFIND ANSWERS -- AFTER ACHIEFS FAN WAS HIT ANDKILLED BY A CAR AFTERLEAVING THE STADIUMLAST NIGHT.POLICE HAVE A COUPLEPIECES OF EVIDENCE TOGO ON --BUT TONIGHT -- NOT EVENA DESCRIPTION OFHE TTWO CARS WHO HIT 66YEAR-OLD STEVE HINKLE.K-S-H-B 41 NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON TALKED TOHINKLE'S FAMILY.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGPOLICE AREINVESTIGATING A DEADLYHIT AND RUTHN AT KILD LEA CHIEFS FAN LEAVINGSUNDAY NIGHT'S GAMEEARLY DURING THELIGHTNING DELAY.AUDREY FIBERT -STEPDAUGHTER"It's still just so fresh in youthat it doesn't quite feel realtoday."AUDREY FIBERT IS ONE OFTHE STEP-DAUGHTERS OFSTEVE HICKLE -- THE 66YEAR-OLD NAVY VET ANDCHIEFS SEASON TICKETHOLDER FROM WICHITA,WHO DIED IN A LOCALHOSPITAL FROM HISINJURIES.CARMEN FIBERT - STEPDAUGHTER"Nodoby stopped, I tnkhi that'swhat crushes my mom more isthat nobodsty opped or gave acrap to even stop."HICKLE AND HIS WIFELAURIE WERE CROSSINGTHE STREET AT EAST3R 4DAND BLUE RIDGE CUTOFF--ON THEIR WAY TO ANEARBY CHURCH WHERETHEIR CAR WAS PARKED.AUDREY FIBERT -STEPDAHTERUG"It wa'tsn just two jay walkerstrying to cross the street, itwas plenty of people trying towalk to their cars."AUDREY AND HER SISTERCARMEN TOLD KSHB 41THEIR MOM RECALLS ABLUE TRUCK INITIALLYHITTING HICKLE --FOLLOWED BY TWO OTHERCARS THAT RAN HIM OVER.KCPD HASN'T CONFIRMEDA MAKE OR MODEOFL THECHILVEES INVOLVED, BUTSAID THEY'RE LOOKINGFOR ONLY TWO, NOTTHREE.AUDREY FIBERT -STEPDAUGERHT"You would know if you h aitperson, like a 180lbs personflying into your windshield, youwould think you would pullover and be like, what wasthat?"AS KANSAS CITY POLICEINVESTIGATE--THEY SAY THEY DOOT NHAVE DESCRIPTIONS OFTHE VEHICLES INVOLED.HOWEVER, THEY DO HAVEA SIDE MIRROR AND LIGHTTHAT BROKE OFF FROMONE OF THE CARS.DRAUEY FIBERT -STEPDAUGHTER"If Arrowhead is as loud asthey say they are, we needArrowhead to be asou ld forus to help get my mom someclosure, because everyonedeserves that.

No onedeserves to die in that way."MCKENZIE NELSON -REPORTG INIF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION OR WERE INTHE AREA AT THE TIME --YOU'RE ASKED TO CALLTHE TIPS HOTNELI.IN KANSAS CITY, MC