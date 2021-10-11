Titans Team Report: Breakdown of Titans win against Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans had a big bounce back win on Sunday, beating the Jaguars 37-19.

I'm steve Lehman and thisreport sponsored by Academdefinitely a better feelinmonday.

In fact at ST thomthe titans took care of buin Jacksonville, handing tconsecutive loss by a finayou see what it already doSouth, the titans for theito the season, including tlast week at the Jets stila full two games up in thecolts who still have a gamnight football and the Texall got started yesterdayreturn for a touchdown onof the game.

Elijah moldinbuyer came up with the rectouchdown to put the tightThe titans in fact got toboth by buyer who also hadtotal for the entire seasogonna have to get more ofdefense.

That continues toneeds to make some of thosof course the titans finiswith Derrick Henry, who cobaddest man in the NFL 2930 yards and three touchdoand now over the last 40 gyards.

That is the most in40 game span.

Just in fronBrown.

He leads the NFL inwell on his way to a thirdtitle and get this.

He's oyards, incredible productito do it.

The question, iffan is just how long can hit with that type of a worto be a concern for the tinumbers 454 total yards aljaguars after giving up 27to a jets team that only s3 games.

That defense stilupcoming schedule scary fonamed Shane Bowen.

They'vethis season.

That's the mogotta worry about Ryan Tanto hold up under that at a21 players on the injury lis they do get an extra dafootball next week.

The baahead.

Starting with the Blike the team to beat in tBuffaloes win in Kansas Cisunday night football.

Thethe Chiefs on a short weekfor an all important divisagainst the Rams. The titaright now at three and twoBut that schedule is only