Covaxin gets emergency use approval for children aged 2-18 years | Oneindia News

In a big development today, the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 has granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the 2-18 years age group.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached Tikoniua to pay last respect to farmers who were killed in the October 3rd violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Watch the video for this and more news at 2 PM.

#Covaxin #IndianArmy #Farmers