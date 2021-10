Hunt: UK had three lockdowns due to Test and Trace delay

Health and Social Care Committee chair Jeremy Hunt says the UK suffered three lockdowns throughout the Covid pandemic due to the delay in setting up the Test and Trace system.

He adds the country should have learned from practices adopted in countries such as South Korea and China, which had fewer deaths in care homes.

Report by Alibhaiz.

