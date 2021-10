Keir Starmer drives HGV during visit to training centre

Labour leader Keir Starmer drove a heavy goods vehicle visit to a HGV training provider near Oldham, Greater Manchester, Speaking after his trial, he joked: "I'm not sure if I'll be driving to Tesco later on this afternoon to do the deliveries." Report by Alibhaiz.

