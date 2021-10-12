Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, OKTA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%.
Year to date, Okta has lost about 8.4% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Facebook, trading down 2.2%.
Facebook is showing a gain of 16.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.2%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 2.3% on the day.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100..
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..