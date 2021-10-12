Bolsonaro Faces Accusations of Crimes Against Humanity

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is accused of crimes against humanity for his hand in the decimation of the Amazon Rainforest.

AllRise, a non-profit organization specializing in environmental law, has filed the official complaint at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

The complaint alleges that Bolsonaro's destruction of the Amazon is directly linked to decreasing quality of life and death in the region.

Three other complaints have been filed by indigenous groups against Bolsonaro at the ICC since 2016.

This complaint is the first to highlight the link between deforestation and global quality of life.

The Bolsonaro administration is accused of stoking fear and creating division among his constituents in Brazil.

His several smear campaigns have resulted in violence and the murder of environmentalists who opposed his policies.

It is said that the administration is responsible for 1,500 square miles of lost rainforest each year.

Deforestation rates in the Amazon have increased as much as 88% since January 2019.

It is estimated that Bolsonaro’s rampant deforestation could cause over 180,000 excess heat-related deaths globally this century