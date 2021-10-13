New Music: Adele, Billy Bragg, Coldplay, The Charlatans, and Zac Brown Band

There is a buzz of huge anticipation right now surrounding 15-time Grammy winner Adele.

The 33-year-old British songstress has taken to social media to tease the release of her first new song since 2016.

She released a short black and white clip to her Twitter account, showing herself putting a cassette into a car stereo.

Lilting piano music is heard as Adele drives down the road with pages of sheet music blowing out of the car window.

Her single "Easy On Me" is scheduled to drop on October 15th, and fans are beyond excited.

And in different cities around the world, billboards are popping up with just the number 30 on them.

Some believe these are also teasers for a forthcoming album keeping in line with the theme of Adele's previous albums ( 19 , 21 , 25 ), all titled with her age at the time she recorded them.

We will have to wait and see.

Musician and left-wing activist Billy Bragg is back with his 10th studio album and first since 2016.

Bragg is calling The Million Things That Never Happened on Cooking Vinyl his first pandemic blues album.

The album contains 12 songs centered around the first single, 'I Will Be Your Shield.'

Bragg describes the track as the heart and soul of the album.

"I've come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music - that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which the listener finds themselves, ' he said.

Bragg will be on tour in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting later this month and continuing into 2022.

The Charlatans got their start as a band in 1988.

They became part of the 1990s "Madchester" scene in England, which included the likes of The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays.

While those bands had initially received more praise, The Charlatans became the only true survivors of that scene.

They are still going strong today, becoming somewhat of an institution in the UK.

A Head Full of Ideas is a 30 year retrospective of their entire career.

It's available in several different configurations and formats, including a deluxe edition vinyl box set of 6 discs, a 12-page 12" album booklet with previously unseen photos, and a fold-out original poster signed by the band.

The first pressing is on Limited Edition Transparent Blue colored vinyl, a true must-have for die-hard fans of the band.

Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres , is their first with Svengali-like pop producer Max Martin, known for his work with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, to name a few.

The alien-themed record has five titles that are simply emoji symbols.

The first single from the album 'Higher Power' was released in early June of this year.

'Coloratura' quickly followed in July.

And 'My Universe' was released in late September.

The rest of the album, emojis and all, are now all available for your listening pleasure.

Country stalwart Zac Brown Band is back with their latest, The Comeback , on Warner Music Nashville, and their own Home Grown Music.

The Atlanta, GA-based group dropped their 7th full-length album.

It celebrates the band coming back to play together again after COVID-19 put the world on pause, and more importantly, coming back to play for their fans.

The band released the lead single 'Same Boat' back on June 11 from their 15-track album.

It's already been streamed an incredible 10 million plus times on Spotify.