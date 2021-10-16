The '90s Comeback

If it feels to you like the essence of the '90s is back you're right.

Fashion, beauty and music too---yes Generation X is getting its time back in the spotlight and we are just loving it.

Let's start with beauty: pale skin, thin eyebrows, short blunt bobs, or flowing Julia Roberts style 90s locks, but nothing is more abuzz than what everyone is calling the '90s lip.'

Seen on our favorite super models of the decade such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, those maroon slash dark chestnut, beigy brown shades, and bold lip liners.

When it comes to fashion - more grunge all the way via combat boots, baggy denims, slip dresses, and crushed velvets.

Lastly the tie that binds it all MUSIC.

Some of the biggest bands of that decade are back again and seem to be selling out shows across the country.

Blues Traveler, Black Crowes, Collective Soul, Dave Matthews Band, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Toad the Wet Sprocket are all on tour right now.

You can even catch multiples of your favorite '90s acts at once.

New Kids on the Block's 2022 MixTape Tour will feature Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue and the Lovers & Friends Festival hits Vegas next year with Lauren Hill, Usher and TLC headlining.