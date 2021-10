China objects on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh | Oneindia News

China raised concern over Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

India on Wednesday strongly rejected to China’s objection , asserting that the state is an “integral and inalienable” part of India.

