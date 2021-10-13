Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Bake up some magic with these 5 feel-good muffin recipes

If you’re looking to bake up some magic, here are five feel-good muffin recipes.

There’s really a muffin recipe for every palate.1.

Blackberry lemon zest muffins.This fruity and moist muffin recipe is all about the buttery crumble.2.

Pumpkin cream cheese swirl muffins.Pumpkin lovers will definitely want to try this muffin recipe.3.

Vegan oat muffins.These easy vegan muffins are made with a simple 3-ingredient batter.4.

Spinach feta and sweet potato muffins .Who says muffins can’t be savory?

Pour the batter into a muffin tray, bake, and enjoy the hand-held meal.5.

Matcha mochi muffins.Matcha and mochi are a match made in TikTok food heaven.

The finished muffins are crispy on the outside and soft and squishy on the inside