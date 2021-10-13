A man’s visceral reaction to a TikTok trend is now a viral response to things people don’t

A man's deadpan response to a popular TikTok foodie trend has sparked its own meme.When TikToker @luxmberg heard about a trend where people used raw onion slices as a "chip" to dip in marina sauce, he was lowkey repulsed.When TikToker @luxmberg heard about a trend where people used raw onion slices as a "chip" to dip in marina sauce, he was lowkey repulsed."No, I think you're wrong.

I don't think that's right," he said of the snack.

"No.

I don't — I don't — I think you're wrong, I think you're wrong there.

I think we disagree" .The audio became the perfect soundtrack for people to express their unpopular opinions.Dr. Dustin Portela used the snippet to debunk the idea that, "essential oils are the best way to treat eczema"."They are just rocks they can't make you feel anything," @wyo_witch307 refuted as she held her crystals."High school was literally the best time of life," @shmeggggg said in a video, shaking her head with disapproval