Adele Announces Release Date for Long-Awaited New Album

Pitchfork reports that Adele’s first album in six years will be released next month.

The album is titled '30,' and it’s scheduled to come out on November 19.

Adele took to Instagram on October 13 to make the announcement.

I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way.

I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself [in] new ones.

Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again, Adele, via Instagram.

I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.

I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption, Adele, via Instagram.

Adele said that '30' is not a divorce album, although it does address her split from Simon Konecki and their son, Angelo.

I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

, Adele, via Instagram.

'30' will be Adele’s fourth studio album.

Her last album, '25,' was released November 2015.

In 2017, '25' earned Adele Grammys for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

She toured in support of '25' from February 2016 until June 2017.

She toured in support of '25' from February 2016 until June 2017