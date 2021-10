Gov. McMaster says he will not stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations

YEAH, MCMASTER SAYS IT WOULD BEINAPPROPRIATEOR F THE STATE TOTELL BUSINESSES WHAT THEY CANAND CAN’T DO HERE, OF COURSE HISCOMMENTS COME DURING A NATIONALCONVERSATION.HENRY MCMASTER IMPIEDMONTWEESDNDAY WHERE MET WITH LEADERSAT POLYMED INCORPORATED WCHHIMAKES BIODEGRADABLE MEDICALSUPPLIES INCLUDING MESH FORHERNIA PROCEDURES.THIS IS PART OF OUR LIFESCIENCES AND BIOMED.INITIATIVE WE WANT TO HAVE MOREAND MORE OF OUR PEOPLE INGDOTHESE KIND OF THINGS IN OURSTATE.IT COMES AS SOME COMPANIESNATIONWIDEND A CAROLINARE AMOVING FORWARD WITH VACCINEMANDATES AND MCMASTER SAYSBUSINESSES WON’T HEAR FROM HIM.THEOS ARE QUESTIONS BETWEEN THEEMPLOYERS AND EMPLOYEES.WE WANT TO PROTECT THATRELATIONSHIP LET IT BE ONE OF OFTHEIR CHOICES THEIR DECISIONSTHAT’S FREE ENTERPRISE TH’T'SSUCH IN THE BEGINNING INSEPTEMBER PRESIDENT.JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCED A VACCINEMANDATE FOR EMPLOYERS 100 ORMORE EMPLOYEES.WHICH WOULD REQUIRE EMPLOYEESWHO AREN’T VACCINATED TO UNDERGOREGULAR TESTING.MESO COMPANIES HAVE OPTED FORMANDATES WITHOUT A TESTINGOPTION ONON MDAY TAXES GOVERNORGREG ABBTOT SIGNED AN EXECUTIVEORDER BANNING PRIVATE EMPLOYERSAND OTHER ENTITIES FOR MANDATINGTHE VACCINE NOEM.WELL, HE’S A REMARKABLE, M,ANBUT IN SOUTH CAROLINA, WE WEDEINALG WITH OUR SITUATION INSOHUT CAROLINA AND OURBUSINESSES AND OUR PEOPLE ANDHERE I DON’T THINK THAT IT’S ISTHE REOL OF STATE GOVERNMENT TOINTERFERE WITH THATRELATIONSHIP?ENEV IN TEXAS SOME COMPANIESINCLUDING AMERICAN AIRLINES IDID TO.FORWARD WITH THEIR VACCINE