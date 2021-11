Hospital vaccination requirements approach deadline

16 WAPT'S SCOTT SIMMONSIS LIVE AT FIVE AT UMMC WITHMORE UMMC HAS PASSED DEADLISFOR MANAGERS AND PERSONNELTO GET THE SHOTS.

THEHOSPITAL SAYS THEY DO NOTHAVE THE TOTAL NUMBERS YETIN THOSE CATEGORIES YE T.BUT BAPTIST HOSPITAL SAYSTHEY DO HAVE THEIR NUMBERSAS THE VACCINE MANDATEDEBATE WESAG ON.THE GOVERNOR TAKING A SWINGAT HOSPITALS ORDERINGVACCINE MANDATES AT A TIMEWHEN THE STATE IS SPENDI NGMILLIONS OF DOLLARS HIRINGOUTSIDE HEALTH CAREWORKERS TO HELP THOSEMEDICAL SITES.<GOVERNOR TATE REEVES/(R)MS: WE TLLHERE IS NO DOUBTTHAT ANY OF THESE HEALTHCARE FACILITIES THAT TRY TOMANDATE A VACCINE IT ISGOING TO EXACERBATE THEIRPROBLEMS. WE NEED TO FINDWAYS TO ELIMINATE THEIRWORK FORCE PROBLEMS NOTEXACERBATE THEIR WORKFORCE PROBLEMS.UMMC HAS LOST HEALTH CAREWORKERS BUT CAN'TDISTINGUISH HOW MANY LEFTFOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR ORBECAUSE OF A VACCINEMANDATE.

MANAGERS ANDEMPLOYEES HAVE ALREADYPASSED THEIR DEADLINES TOGET THE SHOT.

THE STATESPHOITAL SAYS IT SHOULDHAVE UPDATED NUMBERS THISFRIDAY.BAPTIST HOSPITAL REPORTS 85PERCENT OF IT'S WORKFORCEHAS RECEIVED THE SHOT.

IT'SDEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 1ST.<DR. STEPHEN THRELKELD,BAPTIST MEDICAL DIRECTOROF INFECTIOUS DISEASE:T IIS AMONG THE HIGHE STCHARGED POLTIICAL DEBATESIN ONE OF THE HIGHESTCHARGED POLITICAL TIMES INOUR HISTOR Y.DOCTOR STEVE THRELKELD ISTHE DIRECTOR OF INFECTIO USDISEASE FOR THE BAPTISTHEALTH NETWORK...WHOACKNOWLEDGES THEPRESIDENT'S ORDERS ONVACCINE MANDATES HAVESPARKED, NEW HEATEDDEBATE.HE SS,AY EVEN THOUGH T HELATEST COVID NUMBERS ARE ONA DOWNWARD TREND,HOSPITALS ANDBUSINESSES...ARE STI LLHIGH RISARK EAS WITH SO MANYSTILL UNVACCINATED.BAPTIST MEDICAL DIRECT OROF INFECTIOUS DISEASE: NOWA FEW MONTHS DOWN THE ROADAND WE HAVE NO NEW VARIANTSON THE WAY ...THEN I WOULDAGREE IT IS A CHANGINGLANDSCAPE.

AND MANDATESMAY BE LESSIMPORTANT.OS.MT WOULDAGREE WE ARE NOT IN THE PLE ACTHE FLAG AND DECLA REVICTORY ZONEET YTHE LAST MANDATE FORUMMC IS FRIDAY.IT'S S FETOR STUDENT S.BOTH BAPTIST AND UMMCHAVE EXEMPTIONS FOREMPLOYEES AN