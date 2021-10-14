Cake S05E03 God Mode

Cake 5x03 God Mode - Next on Season 5 Episode 3 - Promo Trailer HD - The powers that be.

Watch new episodes of Cake Thursdays at 10p on FXX, next day #FXonHulu.

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind.

Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic.

(Not to mention, totally gif-able!)