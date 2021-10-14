SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Movie

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Six classic films from six iconic directors.

Experience these essential films from Columbia Pictures like never before, now fully remastered and debuting on 4K Ultra HD.

With films driven by bold and impassioned characters and with stories deftly told by master filmmakers — and with hours of special features and an exclusive 80-page book with unique insights and production detail about each of the included films — this second volume of the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection is truly the best way to watch these treasured cinematic favorites.

Nominated for 7 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture (1995), and directed by Ang Lee.

Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant star in this captivating romantic comedy that swept the Ten Best Lists and was named Best Film at the 1996 BAFTA Awards.

Based on Jane Austen's classic novel, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY tells of the Dashwood sisters, sensible Elinor (Thompson) and passionate Marianne (Winslet), whose chances at marriage seem doomed by their family's sudden loss of fortune.

Rickman, Grant and Greg Wise co-star as the well-intentioned suitors who are trapped by the strict rules of society and the conflicting laws of desire.